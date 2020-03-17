Dr. Axelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Axelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Axelson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Intercare Behavioral Health180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 831-0355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Axelson is the perfect psychiatrist. He is attentive, intuitive and seasoned. He really listens to me and seems to always leave me with something to think about until my next visit. He has taught me to trust myself and believe in my own judgement.
About Dr. Alan Axelson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1447224910
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Axelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Axelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Axelson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Axelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Axelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axelson.
