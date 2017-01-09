Dr. Alan Astrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Astrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Astrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Astrow, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Astrow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Astrow?
I can't say enough about Dr Astrow. He is a doctor's doctor. He treated my mother, and was so kind to her. When I was unfortunate and too was diagnosed there was no question of which MD I would use. It was a very tough time for me. I was scared, anxious and frightened. Through all my treatment Dr Astrow was calming, and was always accessible. He never was an alarmist and he always treats the patient and not the diagnosis and his care is so personalize!!
About Dr. Alan Astrow, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1649384371
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Astrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Astrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Astrow works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Astrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.