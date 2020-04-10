Overview

Dr. Alan Arauz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Arauz works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.