Dr. Alan Appley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Appley, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Appley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Appley works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner-Lafayette General Neurosurgery155 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-7743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appley?
Dr. Appley has performed all 8 of my spinal surgeries including two separate fusions. I trust this man with my life. He has SUPERIOR office staff that are warm and friendly and always willing to help.
About Dr. Alan Appley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306891320
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County-University Of Southern California & Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appley works at
Dr. Appley has seen patients for Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Appley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.