See All Neurosurgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Alan Appley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Appley, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Appley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Appley works at Acadiana Neurosurgery in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Drerup, MD
Dr. Michael Drerup, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Troy Vaughn, MD
Dr. Troy Vaughn, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Dowd, MD
Dr. Gregory Dowd, MD
6 (19)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner-Lafayette General Neurosurgery
    155 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-7743
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Neck
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Meningiomas
Broken Neck
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Meningiomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Adult Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage With Amyloidosis, Hereditary, Dutch Type Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nasoalveolar Molding Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Appley?

    Mar 02, 2021
    Dr. Appley has performed all 8 of my spinal surgeries including two separate fusions. I trust this man with my life. He has SUPERIOR office staff that are warm and friendly and always willing to help.
    Allie — Mar 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Appley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Appley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Appley to family and friends

    Dr. Appley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Appley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Appley, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Appley, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306891320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Los Angeles County-University Of Southern California & Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Appley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Appley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Appley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Appley works at Acadiana Neurosurgery in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Appley’s profile.

    Dr. Appley has seen patients for Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Appley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Appley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.