Dr. Alan Ansher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Ansher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Ansher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Ansher works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Physicians4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 305, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-5763
-
2
Digestive Disease Physicians6355 Walker Ln, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 751-5763
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ansher?
I think Dr. Ansher is a phenomenal physician. He has a great bedside manner and seems extremely competent. I was having esophagus problems and he performed an endoscopy. The report and recommendations and follow-up have all been excellent. I wouldn't even think about seeing any other GI doctor. I completely trust Dr. Ansher.
About Dr. Alan Ansher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497800841
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U/Va
- Georgetown University
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansher works at
Dr. Ansher has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.