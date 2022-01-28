Dr. Angell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Angell, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Angell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Angell works at
Locations
1
Elmira Urological Associates PC301 Hoffman St, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 733-1156
2
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
3
Capital District Podiatry Pllc855 Route 146 Bldg B, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 525-1789
- 4 14890 PO Box, Albany, NY 12212 Directions (518) 525-1789
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He basically saved my life on August 12th late afternoon because I had a very serious kidney problem ~ and treated me very good & explained everything I needed to know
About Dr. Alan Angell, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1346234432
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
