Overview

Dr. Alan Altman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Altman works at Orthopaedic Bone Joint Specialists Pa in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.