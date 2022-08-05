See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Alan Akira, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Alan Akira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Akira works at RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Ambulatory Behavioral Health
    2150 W HARRISON ST, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 05, 2022
I was going through so much in my life and I was overwhelmed by my circumstances. Dr. Akira helped me so so much. He helped me to be able to stand on my own two feet with confidence and to realize my self worth. Because of Dr. Akira I look at life differently now. I’m able to control my temper and to express myself with out aggression. He helped me to become aware of my feelings and how to control them. He is truly a Hod send!
Alexandra Clinton — Aug 05, 2022
Photo: Dr. Alan Akira, MD
About Dr. Alan Akira, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710470257
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Akira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Akira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Akira works at RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Akira’s profile.

Dr. Akira has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akira.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

