Dr. Alan Aker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Aker, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Aker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Aker works at
Locations
-
1
Aker Kasten Eye Center1445 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 338-7722Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aker?
Dr Aker listens to every word you say. I think he is one of the best eye doctors in South Florida
About Dr. Alan Aker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1841269669
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aker works at
Dr. Aker has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.