Dr. Alan Aikens, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Aikens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama Birmingham Hospitals and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Aikens works at
Locations
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-5000
- 2 7918 El Cajon Blvd Ste N330, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 917-9714
Adventist Health Physicians Network2701 Chester Ave # 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 716-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Aikens, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1396996245
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Hospital
- University of Alabama Birmingham Hospitals
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aikens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aikens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aikens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aikens works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aikens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aikens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aikens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aikens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.