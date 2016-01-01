Overview

Dr. Alan Aikens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama Birmingham Hospitals and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Aikens works at Flowers Hospital EMR in Dothan, AL with other offices in La Mesa, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.