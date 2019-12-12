Dr. Alan Abando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Abando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Abando, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abando works at
Locations
Cedar Park Surgeons1410 Medical Pkwy Ste 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5062
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abando performed my VSG on 09/17. The whole staff has been amazing. I have had no complications, and my weight loss is right on track. They are all so supportive. Dr. Abando put my husband's mind at ease before, during and after my surgery. There is no other group I would recommend for anyone thinking about bariatric surgery. All of your questions are answered truthfully, and if they feel you are not a candidate, they will not recommend surgery. They want success for all patients!
About Dr. Alan Abando, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073561387
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Meml Hospital Usc Affil
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Abando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abando works at
Dr. Abando has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Abando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.