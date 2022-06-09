Dr. Alam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alam Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alam Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology192 Shopping Ctr Ste 2, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology305 Estill St Fl 1, Berea, KY 40403 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
I have seen Dr. Kahn several times in the last 1 1/2 years, and I have to say that he is one of the best doctors I have ever seen!! I know several people that have gone to Dr. Kahn, and that is how I ended up asking to be referred to him. I went for neck and migraine issues and received injections in my neck every 3 months with med adjustments. This gave me some relief and reduced headaches a significant amount. Dr. Kahn believed I needed neck surgery. He ended up referring me to a doctor that was willing to help me, and this has been a life changer. I cannot express enough gratitude to him. Dr. Kahn always takes time to listen to what is going on and helps to truly find solutions. I was surprised to see any poor reviews, and 2 of the 3 had to do with phone calls and office staff. Friends that I personally know that go to him highly recommend him as do I.
About Dr. Alam Khan, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629047162
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.