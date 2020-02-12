Dr. Alam Berke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alam Berke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alam Berke, MD is a Dermatologist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Berke works at
Locations
Alam L. Berke, MD1400 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Directions (305) 940-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berke is A compassionate list doctor whom I have used for all of my skincare needs since the 1980s. She is beautiful inside and out.
About Dr. Alam Berke, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1518929140
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- University of Colorado
- Pahlavi Med Sch Hosps-Clins
- Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berke speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Berke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berke.
