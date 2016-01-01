Dr. Alaina Marinello, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alaina Marinello, DDS
Dr. Alaina Marinello, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hixson, TN.
Dr. Marinello works at
Aspen Dental5550 Highway 153 Ste 100, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (800) 983-9154
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Marinello accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marinello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinello works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.