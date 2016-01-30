Overview

Dr. Alain Sosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.



Dr. Sosa works at Dr. Alain Sosa in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.