Dr. Alain Smolarski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Smolarski works at SIMEDHealth in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.