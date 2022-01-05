See All Plastic Surgeons in Latham, NY
Dr. Alain Polynice, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alain Polynice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med

Dr. Polynice works at Williams Plastic Surgery Assocs in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Williams Plastic Surgery Assocs
    1072 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 201, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 786-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2022
    I was operated on by the dr. Very professional & very personable. Takes time to listen to your concerns and explains things very well .
    — Jan 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alain Polynice, MD
    About Dr. Alain Polynice, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740396845
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
    Residency
    • North Shore U Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY PAUL SABATIER / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE TOULOUSE-RANGEUIL
    Undergraduate School
    • Ces University
