Dr. Alain Polynice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polynice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Polynice, MD
Overview
Dr. Alain Polynice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
Dr. Polynice works at
Locations
-
1
Williams Plastic Surgery Assocs1072 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 201, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 786-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polynice?
I was operated on by the dr. Very professional & very personable. Takes time to listen to your concerns and explains things very well .
About Dr. Alain Polynice, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1740396845
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- North Shore U Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY PAUL SABATIER / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE TOULOUSE-RANGEUIL
- Ces University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polynice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polynice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polynice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polynice works at
Dr. Polynice speaks French and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Polynice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polynice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polynice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polynice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.