Dr. Alain Mass, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, NY. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital



Dr. Mass works at Bergen Rehabilitation and Pain Management LLC in Montebello, NY with other offices in Monsey, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.