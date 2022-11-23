Dr. Alain Fabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Fabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Alain Fabi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Bronson Neuroscience Center - Kalamazoo601 John St Ste M-124, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 341-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is just absolutely an amazing doctor amazing surgeon he performed lumbar spine surgery and cervical spine surgery on me which because of my other spine issues neither surgery lasted longer than six months but not because of his mistakes because he has never made any mistakes in either of my cases if I had both of my spine surgeries to do all over again I wouldn't want anyone else but him doing either one of my spine surgeries Thanks A Million For Trying Your Best To Fix My Problems Dr. Fabi I love you for your efforts.
About Dr. Alain Fabi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760462121
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabi.
