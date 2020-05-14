Overview

Dr. Alain Elbaz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine



Dr. Elbaz works at Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System - River Oaks Hospitals & Clinics in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.