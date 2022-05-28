Dr. Alain Drooz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Drooz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alain Drooz, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Fairfax Radiological Consultants PC2722 Merrilee Dr Ste 230, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-0056
Inova Imaging Center - Ballston3833 Fairfax Dr Ste 110, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 931-4404
Hanger Clinic8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 130, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-4475
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Cigna
Dr. Drooz is a gem in the medical field. He is so kind and very thorough. I always leave my appointments with him feeling reassured. His office staff is also very nice and friendly. Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Alain Drooz, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1922032119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Drooz has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
