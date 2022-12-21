See All Neurologists in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Alain Delgado, MD

Neurology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alain Delgado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Delgado works at Neurology and Neurosurgery Assocs in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology& Neurosurgery Associates
    50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 293-2107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Sebring
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Dec 21, 2022
    I like Dr. Delgado very much.,.
    Liliane rice — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alain Delgado, MD

    • Neurology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
    • National Naval Medical Center
    • Howard U, College of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alain Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delgado works at Neurology and Neurosurgery Assocs in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Delgado’s profile.

    Dr. Delgado has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

