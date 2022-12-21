Overview

Dr. Alain Delgado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Delgado works at Neurology and Neurosurgery Assocs in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.