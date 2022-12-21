Dr. Alain Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Delgado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alain Delgado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Delgado works at
Locations
Neurology& Neurosurgery Associates50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2107
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Delgado very much.,.
About Dr. Alain Delgado, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053365916
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- National Naval Medical Center
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado works at
Dr. Delgado has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delgado speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
