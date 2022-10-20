Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Lotbini Re is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD
Overview
Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Stamford Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. De Lotbini Re works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York4 Westchester Park Dr # 4, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Lotbini Re?
I was diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis two years ago. After exhausting alternative remedies (physical therapy, pain medication) I finally accepted my primary physician’s recommendation that I submit to back surgery. I have never had any surgery before, and had never spent a night in a hospital, so I was extremely apprehensive. I met with several different surgeons who were recommended by friends and colleagues who had experienced similar physical problems, and chose to have Dr. deLotbiniere perform the surgery in August, 2022. After suffering from debilitating back pain for over two years, I am finally pain free. Dr. deLotbiniere is patient, kind, caring, highly experienced, and generous with his time. He reviewed my radiographic studies with me and carefully explained the entire process in detail. Now, 2 1/2bmonths post surgery and with eight weeks of physical therapy twice a week, I no longer have back pain. I would highly recommend Dr. deLotbiniere.
About Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588645485
Education & Certifications
- Addenbrooke's Hospital
- McGill U
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Lotbini Re has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Lotbini Re has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Lotbini Re works at
Dr. De Lotbini Re has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Lotbini Re on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Lotbini Re speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. De Lotbini Re. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Lotbini Re.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Lotbini Re, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Lotbini Re appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.