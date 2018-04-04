Dr. Alain Coppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Coppel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alain Coppel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9033 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 476-9999
-
2
Nevada Comprehensive Paincenter2809 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 476-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treating with Dr. Coppel for past 10 years now, I followed him from Centennial to when he opened up his new practice. He is such an amazing Doctor and is committed the patients care and works with the best team, The staff is wonderful and very friendly Not only does this company provide wonderful prompt service, but will go out of there way to help a patient with our needs. Thank you Dr. Coppel!
About Dr. Alain Coppel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1316057573
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
