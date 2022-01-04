Dr. Alain Bouchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Bouchard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Cardiology PC801 Princeton Ave SW Ste 707, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 780-4330
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 2700 10th Ave S Bldg 2, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7100
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Dr. Bouchard is an excellent heart Dr. He treated my husband 20 something years. Without his help my husband would have died many years ago. With Gods help he gave Dr. Bouchard the knowledge to treat my husband. He also has a great bedside manner.that means a lot when you are sick.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
