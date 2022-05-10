Dr. Alain Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alain Alvarez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
1
Jeffrey A Alper MD PA694 8th St N Ste A, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-6550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Advanced Rheumatology Center15300 S Jog Rd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 819-3100
3
Jeffrey A Alper MD PA6605 Hillway Cir Ste 101, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 262-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a US Army veteran who, based on my experience with Dr. Alain, give him seven out of five stars!
About Dr. Alain Alvarez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841457496
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
