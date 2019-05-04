Overview

Dr. Aladraine Sands, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Sands works at Dr. Kumar For Kids in Chino, CA with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.