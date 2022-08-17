Overview

Dr. Alaba Robinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Mercy Health Physicians Forest Park Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.