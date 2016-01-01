Overview

Dr. Alaaeldin Soliman, MB BCH is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U Ein Shams Cairo and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Soliman works at NBIMC - Heart Failure & Transplant in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.