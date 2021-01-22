Overview

Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Kandeel works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.