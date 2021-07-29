Overview

Dr. Alaa Younes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Lasalle General Hospital.



Dr. Younes works at Freedman Memorial Cardiology Associates in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.