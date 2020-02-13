Overview

Dr. Alaa Latif, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Latif works at Alaa M Latif MD in Glendora, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.