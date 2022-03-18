Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbendary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD
Overview
Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Iron County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Washington County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Elbendary works at
Locations
-
1
Sovereign Imaging of St Louis11652 Studt Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-5445
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Iron County Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Washington County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Homestate Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1255395687
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of Chicago
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elbendary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elbendary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elbendary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elbendary works at
Dr. Elbendary has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elbendary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elbendary speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbendary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbendary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbendary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbendary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.