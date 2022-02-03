Overview

Dr. Alaa El-Gendy, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center.



Dr. El-Gendy works at Florida Lung & Sleep Associates in Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.