Dr. Alaa Afifi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alaa Afifi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Corona Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Alaa Y Afifi MD Inc.2200 E Fruit St, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 973-9903
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Dr. Afifi is the most hard working, caring doctor that I have ever met. He performed surgery on me for a collapsed lung back in 2015, and he continues to follow up with me. He is devoted to his patients, and makes himself available for any questions or concerns. At the time of surgery, I was very scared and nervous, but Dr. Afifi thoroughly explained the procedure, and I trusted being in his care. Everything went well, and I highly recommend Dr. Afifi!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University Rochester Med Center
- Keesler Usaf Med Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Siena College
