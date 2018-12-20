Dr. Alaa Addasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alaa Addasi, MD
Overview
Dr. Alaa Addasi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY.
Locations
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-1000
- 2 432 PO Box, Pikeville, KY 41502 Directions (606) 218-6402
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Addasi is a great vascular surgeon. He performed a very successful procedure on my husband and I am thankful we have great doctors like Dr. Addasi to serve our mountain region. My husband's comment, he is an exceptional physician.
About Dr. Alaa Addasi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addasi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addasi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addasi has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Addasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.