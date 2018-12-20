Overview

Dr. Alaa Addasi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY.



Dr. Addasi works at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.