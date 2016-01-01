Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alaa Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Alaa Hussain, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Locations
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave Rm 251, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 525-0115
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alaa Hussain, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1790043354
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
