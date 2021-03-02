Overview

Dr. Ala Shuker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Garden City Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Shuker works at Orthopedic Institute Michigan in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.