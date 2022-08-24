Dr. Mortazavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ala Mortazavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ala Mortazavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Mortazavi works at
Locations
-
1
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 523-0830
-
2
Virginia Pulmonary Associates2028 Opitz Blvd Ste B, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 497-0212
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mortazavi?
Dr. Mortazavi saved my dear mother’s life. I am eternally grateful to him and his outstanding staff. Dr. Mortazavi is extremely knowledgeable, deeply caring, and has the utmost professional demeanor. I highly recommend Dr. Mortazavi to anyone with pulmonary problems, sleep disorders and COPD. He is simply the best doctor. He listens, gives superior advice, is trustworthy, and is always accommodating to his patients. I know firsthand, because I was also one of his patients along with my mother.
About Dr. Ala Mortazavi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1306812870
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Ketterin Cancer Center
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University
- Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortazavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortazavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mortazavi works at
Dr. Mortazavi speaks Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortazavi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortazavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortazavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortazavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.