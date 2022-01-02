Overview

Dr. Ala Klimuk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Klimuk works at Klimuk Immediate Care in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.