Dr. Ala Imam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROYAL MELBOURNE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / COLLEGE OF COMPLIMENTARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Imam works at ALA E IMAM MD in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.