Dr. Ala Imam, MD
Dr. Ala Imam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROYAL MELBOURNE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / COLLEGE OF COMPLIMENTARY MEDICINE.
Ala. E. Imam M.d. PC6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 301, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-3000
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 625-3000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Excellent professional doctor! I have been a patient since 2009 when he presided over my hep c treatments. Its 2017 now and I am stiil hep c free! I would be dead by now if it werent for him.
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- ROYAL MELBOURNE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / COLLEGE OF COMPLIMENTARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Imam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imam has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Imam speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Imam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.