Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM
Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Ghamgosar works at
Peninsula Foot & Ankle Corp50 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 242-1689
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife and I have been with Dr. Ghamgosar since 2020 and he has been very helpful to both of us with a number of different foot and ankle problems. He is engaged and effective but conservative in his recommendations and treatments. If one has an emergency, his office will fit you in for an evaluation on short notice. Note: : For just nail clipping, he schedules between appointments and one can usually see him on short notice. He does the clippings very quickly, so if you want a consultation, schedule an appointment.
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1295756674
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ghamgosar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghamgosar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghamgosar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghamgosar works at
Dr. Ghamgosar has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghamgosar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghamgosar speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghamgosar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghamgosar.
