Overview

Dr. Akwasi Sefa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Ghana and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sefa works at Physicians Care Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.