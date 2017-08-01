Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boateng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University, State University Of New York and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
1
New Jersey Urology - East Brunswick579A Cranbury Rd Ste 105, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Down to earth, gave appropriate time, explains cause and findings, highly recommended. Kidney stone surgery was handled diligently.
About Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Akan
- 1144541996
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Upstate Medical University, State University Of New York
- University at Albany, State University of New York
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boateng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boateng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boateng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Boateng has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boateng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boateng speaks Akan.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boateng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boateng.
