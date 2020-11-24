Dr. Akwasi Boah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akwasi Boah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akwasi Boah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Boah works at
Locations
1
Texas Back Institute - Frisco5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 617-9036Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Texas Back Institute - Frisco5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 1200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 919-3420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Denton3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 308, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 253-6522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boah is knowledgeable and takes the time to explain. I haven't had surgery yet, so can't comment. I gave 4 stars because of the office staff. Scheduling has been an issue for me.
About Dr. Akwasi Boah, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1184884900
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Boah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boah has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boah speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.