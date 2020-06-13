Overview

Dr. Akwasi Achampong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmont, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Achampong works at Elmont Medical PC in Elmont, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.