Dr. Akta Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akta Mukherjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akta Mukherjee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Dr. Mukherjee works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center2384 COLONY CROSSING PL, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 423-3636
-
2
Henrico Family Physicians LLC3460 Mayland Ct Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 423-3636Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mukherjee?
Dr. Murkurgee has been my Doctor for 15 years. Caring is the best word to describe her. And listens a quality not many have.
About Dr. Akta Mukherjee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619084753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukherjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukherjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee works at
Dr. Mukherjee has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukherjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukherjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukherjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukherjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.