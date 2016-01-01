Dr. Akshey Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akshey Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akshey Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Fresenius Medical Care Inc300 W Saint Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (888) 393-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
About Dr. Akshey Gupta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1245249887
Education & Certifications
- U Ms Med Ctr
- U Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Panjabi.
Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.