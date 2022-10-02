Overview

Dr. Akshay Yadhati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Yadhati works at Ortho Rhode Island - Providence Office in Providence, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.