Overview

Dr. Akshay Trivedi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Trivedi works at NORTHWEST MEDICAL GROUP in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.